Voter turnout at 9.39% as of 11 a.m.

12:41, 23 Sep 2018
A total of 79,686 citizens or 9.39% of the eligible voters participated in the Yerevan municipal elections as of 11a.m., the Central Electoral Commission said.

The voting results by administrative district are provided below:

Ajapnyak – 7,796 (9.15%)

Avan – 4,377 (10.94%)

Arabkir – 8,041 (8.21%)

Davtashen – 3,445 (10.52%)

Erebuni – 8,747 (9.30%)

Kentron – 7,026 (7.28%)

Malatsia-Sebastia – 10,635 (9.77%)

Nor Nork – 10,187 (10.07%)

Nork Marash – 1,072 (9.86%)

Nubarashen – 954 (11.49%)

Shengavit – 12,328 (10.83%)

Kanaker-Zeytun – 5,078 (8.61%)

A total of 848,343 citizens are eligible to participate in the elections.

