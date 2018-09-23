Yereval elections: 34.72% cast their ballot as of 5 p.m.

18:50, 23 Sep 2018
Off

A total of 294,534 citizens or 34.72 percent of the eligible voters cast their ballot in the Yerevan municipal elections as of 5 p.m., the Central Electoral Commission said.

The voting results by administrative district are provided below:

Ajapnyak – 32,542 (35.85)

Avan – 15,161 (37.91%)

Arabkir – 33,742 (34.45%)

Davtashen – 12,283 (35.52%)

Erebuni – 30,249 (32.16%)

Kentron – 32,451 (33.64%)

Malatsia-Sebastia – 36,377 (33.43%)

Nor Nork – 36,038 (35.64%)

Nork Marash – 4,011 (36.91%)

Nubarashen – 2,976 (35.85%)

Shengavit – 40,480 (35.56%)

Kanaker-Zeytun – 20,224 (34.28%)

A total of 848,343 citizens are eligible to participate in the elections.

