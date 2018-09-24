Armenian PM, UN Secretary General meet in New York

20:55, 24 Sep 2018


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres at UN Headquarters.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the close and strong cooperation between the Armenian government and the UN in defending and reinforcing the UN values.

The Prime Minister underlined that the effective bilateral cooperation contributes to the implementation of reforms in different spheres.
He underlined that Armenia is actively involved in the activities of the UN and its structures and added that UN’s future targeted assistance to Armenia will boost and strengthen the country’s development potential.

António Guterres voiced confidence that the effective cooperation with Armenia would further reinforce and develop. Referring to political changes in Armenia, the UN Secretary General stressed that “the process of peaceful transition of power is a fantastic example” and voiced hope that the country would continue on the path of upward development, implementing new reforms in different spheres.

The parties exchanged views on organizing snap elections in Armenia and attached importance to the implementation of reforms that would exclude any election fraud, even on technical level.
In this context Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of UN’s technical support.

During the meeting reference was made to the process of settlement of the Karabakh conflict. The Prime Minister thanked the UN secretary General for full supports to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

