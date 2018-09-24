Armenia’s Honorary Consulate opens in Morelia, Mexico

An Honorary Consulate of Armenia was inaugurated in Morelia, the capital of the central Mexican state of Michoacán on September 21.

Archimandrite Sassoon Zumrookhdian blessed the Consulate at a ceremony attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan, the Embassy staff, representatives of the Armenian community.

The same day Ambassador Ayvazyan had a meeting with Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo. The parties attached importance to decentralized cooperation and agreed to work jointly to establish cooperation in the educational, cultural and economic domains.

The Armenian Embassy then hosted a reception, featuring federal and local lawmakers, municipal authorities, representatives of the local Armenian, Greek and Lebanese communities.