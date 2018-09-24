Armenia’s PM suggests holding parliamentary elections as soon as possible

13:48, 24 Sep 2018
Off

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said it’s necessary to organize snap parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

“The results of the Yerevan City Hall election show the need to hold snap parliamentary elections as soon as possible,” Pashinyan said at a meeting with Armenian community representatives in New York.

The Prime Minister revealed plans to convene consultations with parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces to discuss the terms and timing of the elections.

“It’s not essential who will be the Armenia’s Prime Minister – me or someone else. What’s important is that only the citizens of the Republic of Armenia will decide through free, fair, transparent and democratic elections who will come to power,” PM Pashinyan said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenia’s new government should place human rights at the centre of its policies - Dunja Mijatović

17:46, 24 Sep 2018

Armenia's Honorary Consulate opens in Morelia, Mexico

17:43, 24 Sep 2018

Parliament Speaker congratulates winners in Yerevan municipal elections

17:01, 24 Sep 2018

Belarus suggests assembly plants of elevators, tractors to Armenia

16:07, 24 Sep 2018

Armenia's President meets key business executives in France

15:15, 24 Sep 2018

Prosperous Armenia Party accepts election results, congratulates the winner

14:49, 24 Sep 2018

HayPost issues postage stamp on 100 years of Armenian statehood

13:21, 24 Sep 2018

Bloomberg: Armenia among fastest-growing tourism destinations

12:34, 24 Sep 2018

Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan to meet in New York

10:56, 24 Sep 2018

Armenia a fantastic example of peaceful transition of power - UN Secretary General

10:36, 24 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia’s new government should place human rights at the centre of its policies - Dunja Mijatović

Armenia's Honorary Consulate opens in Morelia, Mexico

Parliament Speaker congratulates winners in Yerevan municipal elections

Belarus suggests assembly plants of elevators, tractors to Armenia

Armenia's President meets key business executives in France

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia