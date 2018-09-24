Armenia’s PM suggests holding parliamentary elections as soon as possible

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said it’s necessary to organize snap parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

“The results of the Yerevan City Hall election show the need to hold snap parliamentary elections as soon as possible,” Pashinyan said at a meeting with Armenian community representatives in New York.

The Prime Minister revealed plans to convene consultations with parliamentary and non-parliamentary forces to discuss the terms and timing of the elections.

“It’s not essential who will be the Armenia’s Prime Minister – me or someone else. What’s important is that only the citizens of the Republic of Armenia will decide through free, fair, transparent and democratic elections who will come to power,” PM Pashinyan said.