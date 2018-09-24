Armenia’s President meets key business executives in France

15:15, 24 Sep 2018
Off

On a working visit to France, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian keynoted the Summit of Minds in Chamonix.

Discussions focused on the trends of development of the global economy, investment opportunities and challenges of the contemporary world, on leadership and strategic decision-making.

At the meeting with the organizers of the Summit, the President of Armenia reached an agreement to organize a similar event  in Armenia.

In the framework of the Summit of Minds, President Armen Sarkissian on September 23 had a working lunch with the representatives of the European Parliament, as well as over two dozen of leading companies, funds, organizations and banks, including American Google, Nasdaq, Cargyll, McKinsey, Revolution, Swiss Nestle, Pictet and Lombard Odier, French Groupe Accor, Publicis, One Ragtime, Société Générale, Russian Alfa Bank, British Bridgepoint and Kleinwort Hambros.

The President discussed the business climate in Armenia as well as issues related to investment attraction and creation of business ties. President Sarkissian introduced the competitive advantages of the country, underlined Armenia’s role as a bridge between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Area which opens new and significant opportunities. At the meeting, an actual agreement was reached on the implementation of certain programs in Armenia.

President Sarkissian held also two meeting-interviews with the leadership of the renowned media outlets – the British The Financial Times and the French Les Echos.

