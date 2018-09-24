Belarus suggests assembly plants of elevators, tractors to Armenia

16:07, 24 Sep 2018
Belarus suggests setting up assembly plants of elevators and tractors in Armenia, Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus’ National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko said as he met with the Armenian delegation headed by Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov in Minsk on 24 September, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian speaker made several proposals that might be of interest to Armenia. “We suggest setting up plants to assemble, for example, elevators,” Vladimir Andreichenko said. According to him, Yerevan plans to run a serious program for their replacement. He also suggested that Belarusian specialists join this program.

Setting up plants to assemble farm equipment, for example, tractors, is another promising area. Cooperation in this avenue is important as Armenia is upgrading its agricultural industry and regularly buys modern Belarusian tractors. Vladimir Andreichenko said that Belarus and Armenia celebrated the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations this year.

The countries have achieved considerable success. The relations between the two states are based on friendship, mutual understanding and respect. “We appreciate that we have always had such an open dialogue which has always been aimed at promoting productive cooperation,” the speaker said.

“We are determined to further develop our cooperation in all areas,” Vladimir Andreichenko emphasized.

The Belarusian-Armenian inter-parliamentary cooperation commission contributes a lot to the development of the relations. The meetings are held regularly. Parliamentarians help to establish contacts between ministries and business. “All this contributes to mutual trade. In 2017 it amounted to about $43 million, up by over 35% as against 2016. The positive dynamics remains in place this year as well,” Vladimir Andreichenko noted.

 

