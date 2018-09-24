Bloomberg: Armenia among fastest-growing tourism destinations

Armenia is among the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Europe. With 18.65 percent year-on-year growth Armenia is ranked 10th, according to Bloomberg.

According to the source, a number of travel agencies in the US such as Abercrombie & Kent, Ker & Downey, and TCS World Travel, collectively tout historical riches such as Mt. Ararat (where Noah’s Ark is said to have made landfall), the charming capital of Yerevan, and its most famous cultural descendants, the Kardashians.

On trips with Abercrombie & Kent, guests also get in deep with local traditions: visiting brandy distilleries, meeting carpet makers, hearing spiritual chants in ancient monasteries, and learning to make lavash (a type of local flatbread) with an Armenian family.

Travel Company Cox & Kings is slated to start tours to Armenia, pairing the country with Georgia in the next few weeks.

“When you’re talking about these fast-growing destinations in Europe, there’s often a lack of name recognition, compared to more popular countries,” Warren Chang, chief operating officer for bespoke travel outfitter Cox & Kings’ Americas division, told Bloomberg.

“But so many of these places have robust histories and a really understated romantic feel—plus diversity of culture and beautiful nature,” he added.

The other destinations where tourism is skyrocketing include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Iceland, Turkey, Israel, Georgia and San Marino.