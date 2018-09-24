HayPost issues postage stamp on 100 years of Armenian statehood

13:21, 24 Sep 2018
Off

On September 24th, 2018, “HayPost” CJSC has cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of the organization of the Security Bodies of Armenia”.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 170 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC David Dovlatyan.

Along with other buildings the postage stamp depicts the silhouette of the building of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia.  The right part of the postage stamps depicts the Earth and the illuminated emblem of the RA National Security Service symbolizing the importance of the national security bodies throughout the world.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Vanetsyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Hakobyan, the Colonel of the RA National Security Service Petros Petrosyan, the Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: September 24, 2018
Designer: David Dovlatyan
Printing house: Cartor, France
Size: 40,0 x 30,0  mm
Print run: 30 000 pcs

