Parliament Speaker congratulates winners in Yerevan municipal elections

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan has congratulated “My step” bloc and its candidate Hayk Marutyan on victory in Yerevan municipal elections.

He said that while the final results have not been summed up, the preliminary results allow to conclude that “the elections have generally been well-organized.”

Ara Babloyan also congratulated Prosperous Armenia Party and Luys bloc on being elected to the Yerevan City Council.

“I wish success to all forces in their responsible mission of governing our capital,” he said.