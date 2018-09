Leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has issued a statement, congratulating “My step” bloc for winning the Yerevan municipal elections.

“The Prosperoud Armenia Party accepts the election results and congratulates “My step” bloc,” Tsarukyan said.

He also thanked his team for the principled, literate and decent struggle.

“We do hope all pledges will be called to life,” Gagik Tsarukyan said.