Armenia’s Ambassador to UAE recalled

16:27, 25 Sep 2018
President Armen Sarkissian has recalled Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Gegham Gharibjanyan.

The President has signed a corresponding decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

