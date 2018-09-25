Armenia’s PM addresses Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

“As dramatic events were unfolding in streets of Yerevan I was asked if I had a model of leader who inspired me in strive for democracy & social justice. My answer was yes, that leader is Nelson Mandela,” Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

At the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, held in New York, Member States adopted the first resolution of the General Assembly’s 73rd session, “committing to demonstrate mutual respect, tolerance, understanding and reconciliation in [their] relations.”

“We resolve to move beyond words in the promotion of peaceful, just, inclusive and non-discriminatory societies, stressing the importance of the equal participation and full involvement of women and the meaningful participation of youth in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security,” read the resolution.