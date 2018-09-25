Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan

18:28, 25 Sep 2018
Off

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan has published a report on “Armenophobia in Azerbaijan: Organized Hate Speech and Animosity towards Armenians.”

Since the 2016 April War, the Office of the Nagorno Karabakh Ombudsman has undertaken to document the rise and unprecedented level of anti-Armenian rhetoric that has sadly become part of the mainstream discourse in Azerbaijan today. This report presents the second series of findings from the on-going documentation efforts. In doing so, this report exposes a worrying trend of extremist Armenophobia in all  segments of Azerbaijani society. More worrying still is the lack of international attention and condemnation at this growing trend.

The report shows that extreme Armenophobia has become normal in an increasingly authoritarian Azerbaijan. It is perhaps no coincidence that this disturbing rise in Armenophobia has gone hand in hand with systematic repressions on much of Azerbaijan’s budding independent civil society. Indeed, as this report documents, anti-Armenian sentiment has become an integral factor in the crackdowns, with pro-democracy dissidents being accused of having Armenian ancestry or part of a wider Armenian conspiracy
against the Azerbaijani state.

The report documents instances of Armenophobia among state officials and non-state public figures, as well as anti-Armenian elements present in educational material for primary and secondary schools. Great care has been taken to include original citations of all instances and attributable quotes, which can be found throughout the document’s extensive footnotes. Based on these citations as evidence, the report considers Armenophobia within the context of international law and presents its resulting violations.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

EU reiterates support to Armenia's reforms

22:16, 25 Sep 2018

Tufenkian Foundation celebrates 15 years in Artsakh

21:50, 25 Sep 2018

UN chief mentions Armenia in General Assembly address

20:58, 25 Sep 2018

Azerbaijan's any attempt of adventurism will be prevented - David Babayan

17:30, 25 Sep 2018

Armenia's Ambassador to UAE recalled

16:27, 25 Sep 2018

Blast at Yerevan hospital leaves one employee killed

16:01, 25 Sep 2018

Mkhitaryan a doubt for Brentford match

15:53, 25 Sep 2018

Armenia recalls Ambassador to Kuwait

14:50, 25 Sep 2018

A delegation from Alfortville, France, visits Artsakh

13:35, 25 Sep 2018

EU-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade meets in Yerevan

12:54, 25 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EU reiterates support to Armenia's reforms

Tufenkian Foundation celebrates 15 years in Artsakh

UN chief mentions Armenia in General Assembly address

Azerbaijan's any attempt of adventurism will be prevented - David Babayan

Armenia's Ambassador to UAE recalled

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia