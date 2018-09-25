Azerbaijan’s any attempt of adventurism will be prevented – David Babayan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has pledged today to “neutralize” any Armenian military aircraft that will attempt to approach the foremost positions of its military units.

The statement follows the Artsakh Defense Ministry’s announcement on its plans to carry out training flights involving military planes and helicopters from September 25 to 28.

Spokesman for Artsakh President David Babayan describes the statement as “nothing but another demonstration of terrorism.”

“We have never violated Azerbaijan’s air space during military trainings,” he said, adding that “it’s Baku that has been constantly trying to violate the land and air borders, resorting to different terrorist actions.

“We never violate that border not because we are afraid, but because we are afraid or have no opportunity to do so. It simply goes against our perceptions, our civilization,” the Spokesperson said.

He added that the military drill will continue as planned. He noted that Azerbaijan’s any attempt of adventurism will be prevented and neutralized, David Babayan said.