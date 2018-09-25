EU-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade meets in Yerevan

12:54, 25 Sep 2018
The first meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade configuration under the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be held in Yerevan on 25 September 2018. The Meeting will be Co-Chaired by Ms. Mane Adamian, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments and by Mr. Petros Sourmelis, Head of Unit, Directorate General Trade, European Commission. H.E. Mr. Piotr Świtalski, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia will welcome participants of the meeting. The Co-Chairs will present the recent trends in the field of trade and investment.

During the meeting the parties will discuss topics included in the Trade and trade related matters title of CEPA, including Trade in goods and services, Customs, Intellectual property rights, Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures, Competition and Public procurement. The parties will go into draft road maps for the implementation of the Trade related chapters of CEPA. Issues related to WTO, GSP+ monitoring, and other topics of mutual interest will be also discussed.

The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the Republic of Armenia and the European Communities and their Member States was signed on 24 November 2017 and entered into provisional application on 1 June 2018.

According to the Article 363 of CEPA the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee was established. The Partnership Committee in Trade configuration shall meet at least once a year.

