EU reiterates support to Armenia’s reforms

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Jonathan Hahn on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Good meeting with Armenia PM Pashinyan. Assured him of continued EU support to his country and its reforms. Key to move ahead with implementation of our new bilateral Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Will also look how our aid portfolio can be even more targeted on most pressing reforms,” Commissioner Hahn tweeted after the meeting.