French city of Aix-en-Provence hosts “Days of Artsakh”

On September 21, the ‘Days of Artsakh in France’ Festival was hosted in the French city of Aix-en-Provence. The events planned within the frameworks of the festival will continue through October 13.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Senator Sophie Joissains, ex-Mayor Alain Joissains, members of the City Council of Aix-en-Provence, as well as representatives of NGOs and journalists participated in the ceremonial opening of the festival in Aix-en-Provence.

Within the frameworks of the program, exhibitions of photographs and graphic works dedicated to Artsakh, lectures on Artsakh and screening of documentary films are planned.

‘Days of Artsakh in France’ Festival, which started with a solemn event on November 21, 2017 in Villeurbanne city with the participation of President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, is concluding in Aix-en-Provence. The festival, which lasted about a year, was hosted by 11 cities of France, which had established friendly relations with the towns of Artsakh. Thanks to this, the visitors of the festival had the opportunity to get acquainted with the past and present of the people of Artsakh and its rich historical and cultural heritage.