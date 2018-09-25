Instagram co-founders leave firm

11:45, 25 Sep 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

The co-founders of photo-sharing giant Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, are both leaving the firm, the BBC reports.

Mr Systrom, chief executive, said they were departing to “explore our curiosity and creativity”.

Instagram, which was purchased by Facebook in 2012 for $1bn in cash and stock, now has more than one billion users.

The exit comes amid reports of tension between Instagram’s co-founders and Facebook’s leadership.

Mr Systrom and Mr Krieger started the image sharing site in 2010, and continued to run the service after it was acquired by Facebook.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Blast at Yerevan hospital leaves one employee killed

16:01, 25 Sep 2018

Mkhitaryan a doubt for Brentford match

15:53, 25 Sep 2018

Armenia recalls Ambassador to Kuwait

14:50, 25 Sep 2018

A delegation from Alfortville, France, visits Artsakh

13:35, 25 Sep 2018

EU-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade meets in Yerevan

12:54, 25 Sep 2018

French city of Aix-en-Provence hosts "Days of Artsakh"

11:50, 25 Sep 2018

PM Pashinyan, Catholicos attend Armenian exhibition at Metropolitan museum

10:11, 25 Sep 2018

Justice Department issues indictment for 2013 Congressional trip to Azerbaijan

10:02, 25 Sep 2018

Armenia's PM addresses Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

09:06, 25 Sep 2018

Luka Modric wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2018 award

00:10, 25 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Blast at Yerevan hospital leaves one employee killed

Mkhitaryan a doubt for Brentford match

Armenia recalls Ambassador to Kuwait

A delegation from Alfortville, France, visits Artsakh

EU-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade meets in Yerevan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia