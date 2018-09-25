Instagram co-founders leave firm

Photo: Reuters

The co-founders of photo-sharing giant Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, are both leaving the firm, the BBC reports.

Mr Systrom, chief executive, said they were departing to “explore our curiosity and creativity”.

Instagram, which was purchased by Facebook in 2012 for $1bn in cash and stock, now has more than one billion users.

The exit comes amid reports of tension between Instagram’s co-founders and Facebook’s leadership.

Mr Systrom and Mr Krieger started the image sharing site in 2010, and continued to run the service after it was acquired by Facebook.