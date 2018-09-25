Luka Modric wins Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 award

00:10, 25 Sep 2018
Off

Real Madrid and Croatia playmaker Luka Modric has been named FIFA player of the year, marking the first time since 2007 that Christiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have failed to take home the award.

Juventus’ Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah were the other players on the final shortlist.

The midfielder enjoyed a stellar 2017-18 campaign, helping Real Madrid win a third straight Champions League before captaining Croatia to a maiden World Cup final and claimed the Golden Ball in Russia.

Brazil legend Marta secured the women’s award for a record sixth time.

Joining them, Didier Deschamps and Reynald Pedros were unveiled as The Best FIFA Men’s Coach and Women’s Coach respectively after leading France and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin to landmark seasons.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian PM, UN Secretary General meet in New York

20:55, 24 Sep 2018

Armenia’s new government should place human rights at the centre of its policies - Dunja Mijatović

17:46, 24 Sep 2018

Armenia's Honorary Consulate opens in Morelia, Mexico

17:43, 24 Sep 2018

Parliament Speaker congratulates winners in Yerevan municipal elections

17:01, 24 Sep 2018

Belarus suggests setting up assembly plants of elevators, tractors to Armenia

16:07, 24 Sep 2018

Armenia's President meets key business executives in France

15:15, 24 Sep 2018

Prosperous Armenia Party accepts election results, congratulates the winner

14:49, 24 Sep 2018

Armenia's PM suggests holding parliamentary elections as soon as possible

13:48, 24 Sep 2018

HayPost issues postage stamp on 100 years of Armenian statehood

13:21, 24 Sep 2018

Bloomberg: Armenia among fastest-growing tourism destinations

12:34, 24 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian PM, UN Secretary General meet in New York

Armenia’s new government should place human rights at the centre of its policies - Dunja Mijatović

Armenia's Honorary Consulate opens in Morelia, Mexico

Parliament Speaker congratulates winners in Yerevan municipal elections

Belarus suggests setting up assembly plants of elevators, tractors to Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia