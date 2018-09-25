Luka Modric wins Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 award

Real Madrid and Croatia playmaker Luka Modric has been named FIFA player of the year, marking the first time since 2007 that Christiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have failed to take home the award.

Juventus’ Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah were the other players on the final shortlist.

The midfielder enjoyed a stellar 2017-18 campaign, helping Real Madrid win a third straight Champions League before captaining Croatia to a maiden World Cup final and claimed the Golden Ball in Russia.

Brazil legend Marta secured the women’s award for a record sixth time.

Joining them, Didier Deschamps and Reynald Pedros were unveiled as The Best FIFA Men’s Coach and Women’s Coach respectively after leading France and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin to landmark seasons.