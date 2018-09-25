UN chief mentions Armenia in General Assembly address

UN Secretary General António Guterres mentioned Armenia in his address to the General Assembly today.

Addressing the 73rd session of the General Assembly, the Secretary General refereed to a number of challenges facing the world, but also spoke of “winds of hope.”

“Despite the chaos and confusion in our world, I see winds of hope blowing around the globe,” Mr. Guterres said.

“Armenia’s young people were at the heart of that country’s peaceful political transition earlier this year – showing the potential of youth to use their voice to advance democracy,” he stated.

In a Facebook Q&A session earlier this week the Secretary General described the peaceful transition of power in Armenia as a “fantastic example.”

The UN Secretary General met with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Monday.