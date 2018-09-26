Armenia, Iran leaders discuss energy cooperation, economic ties

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda as they met in New York, on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The interlocutors attached importance to the development of economic cooperation, and stressed the need to take practical steps to boost trade-economic ties to fully utilize the existing potential.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the special nature of Armenian-Iranian relations and highlighted the need to ensure their continuous development on the basis of firm friendly relations.

Hassan Rouhani, in turn, praised the role of the Armenian community in Iran. He voiced confidence that the agreement on free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union would further deepen the Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan and Hassan Rouhani discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the fields of energy, road construction and others.

Hassan Rouhani incited Nikol Pashinyan to Iran and noted that the visit would allow to hold a more comprehensive discussion on bilateral cooperation.