Armenia releases Turkish boy who crossed border

Armenia has released a 16-year-old Turkish boy who crossed the border in July.

Umut Ali Özmen, who lives with his family in the Akyaka district of Turkey’s northeastern province of Kars, was captured by Armenian security forces on July 24 after crossing the border.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, Özmen is expected to return to Turkey in a couple of days after the Turkish Foreign Ministry provides him a temporary passport.

An Armenian official told daily Hürriyet on condition of anonymity that their investigation confirmed that the trespassing was the result of a mistake.

Since Turkey and Armenia have no active diplomatic relations because of disputes over historic incidents, Georgia has been acting as mediator in the case.