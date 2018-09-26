Armenian FM briefs Co-Chairs on Baku’s attempt to escalate the situation

10:43, 26 Sep 2018
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has briefed the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the Line of contact between Azerbaijan and Artsakh troops.

At a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to solve the Karabakh issue exceptionally in a peaceful way.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of establishing an atmosphere conducive to peace, emphasizing the need to refrain from aggressive rhetoric.

Zohrab Mnatskanyan drew the attention of the Co-Chairs to the periodic attempts by Azerbaijan to escalate the situation at the Armenian border and the line of contact with Artsakh, which have seen two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces and the Artsakh Defense Army killed. He said that the civilian population was also targeted.

The Foreign Minister stressed that these steps of Baku pose a serious threat to the peace process, especially on the eve of a meeting between the Foreign Ministers.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the forthcoming meeting and other steps on the Co-Chairs’ schedule.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov are expected to meet later today with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

