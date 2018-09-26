Armenia’s PM addresses UN General Assembly

09:21, 26 Sep 2018
Off

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the 73rs session of the UN General Assembly.

“Continuity of Armenia’s foreign policy depicts Armenia as predictable and reliable partner. Our international commitments are not subject to revision. Our position is clear – Armenia stands ready to have constructive dialogue and coop with all partners,” PM Pashinyan said.

He noted that the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict continues to prevail Armenia’s foreign policy agenda.

“The status and security of Republic of Artsakh is an absolute priority of Armenia. Attempts to resolve the conflict through military means is direct threat to regional security,” he stressed.

