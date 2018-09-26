Artsakh Ombudsman resigns

13:57, 26 Sep 2018
Off

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan has announced his resignation. The news comes a day after the Ombudsman’s Office released a report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan.

“After having completed this work, I reserve the right to execute the decision made two months ago,” Melikyan said in a Facebook post.

H thanked all people who entrusted him the honor and responsibility of being Artsakh’s Ombudsman, those he has been cooperating with in that capacity and all those that have helped implement a number of programs.

Ruben Melikyan pledged to often visit Artsakh, to do his best to help the country.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

World’s first global cross-sector coalition launches refugee self-reliance initiative

15:20, 26 Sep 2018

Armenia, Iran leaders discuss energy cooperation, economic ties

12:52, 26 Sep 2018

Armenia releases Turkish boy who crossed border

11:39, 26 Sep 2018

Armenian FM briefs Co-Chairs on Baku's attempt to escalate the situation

10:43, 26 Sep 2018

Armenia's PM addresses UN General Assembly

09:21, 26 Sep 2018

Part of a street in Centennial, Colorado, renamed to honor Armenian battle

09:15, 26 Sep 2018

EU reiterates support to Armenia's reforms

22:16, 25 Sep 2018

Tufenkian Foundation celebrates 15 years in Artsakh

21:50, 25 Sep 2018

UN chief mentions Armenia in General Assembly address

20:58, 25 Sep 2018

Artsakh Ombudsman publishes report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan

18:28, 25 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

World’s first global cross-sector coalition launches refugee self-reliance initiative

Armenia, Iran leaders discuss energy cooperation, economic ties

Armenia releases Turkish boy who crossed border

Armenian FM briefs Co-Chairs on Baku's attempt to escalate the situation

Armenia's PM addresses UN General Assembly

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia