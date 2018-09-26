Artsakh Ombudsman resigns

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan has announced his resignation. The news comes a day after the Ombudsman’s Office released a report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan.

“After having completed this work, I reserve the right to execute the decision made two months ago,” Melikyan said in a Facebook post.

H thanked all people who entrusted him the honor and responsibility of being Artsakh’s Ombudsman, those he has been cooperating with in that capacity and all those that have helped implement a number of programs.

Ruben Melikyan pledged to often visit Artsakh, to do his best to help the country.

