Hollywood star Steven Seagal eyes Governor’s seat in Russia’s Far East

16:17, 26 Sep 2018
Off
Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

 

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, who has recently been appointed as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Russia-US humanitarian relations, has told an audience at the Pacific Meridian International Film Festival in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok that he would like to become the Primorsky Region’s governor, TASS reports.

“My father’s family is from here. Every time I come here, I want to see more of the Primorsky Krai and become your Governor,” he said in response to a question as to whether he would like to take the reins as head of the region.

However, according to the Primorsky Region’s election code and Russian federal laws, Russian nationals “who have foreign citizenship, residence permits or other documents proving their right to permanently reside in a foreign state” are not eligible to become governors. That being said, in addition to holding a Russian passport, Steven Seagal is also a US citizen by birth and obtained Serbian citizenship in January 2016.

