Part of a street in Centennial, Colorado, renamed to honor Armenian battle

09:15, 26 Sep 2018
Legislation that passed in April ceremoniously becomes official Saturday when lawmakers unveil a sign designating Arapahoe Road from Interstate 25 to Parker Road in Centennial the Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway, 9news.com reports.

The designation commemorates the Battle of Sardarapat in 1918, a key, often overlooked battle of World War I that was a turning point in the Ottoman advance that prevented the destruction of the Armenia.

The sign will be unveiled during a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 29 at 9602 E Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

The resolution that passed the Colorado House 65-0 and Senate 34-0 was sponsored by Reps. Cole Wist, R-Centennial and Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, with Sens. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, and Jack Tate, R-Centennial.

Wist told Colorado Politics Monday about the significance, besides the fact his wife is part of Colorado’s large Armenian community.

