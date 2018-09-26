Turkish boy released from Armenian jail says wants to continue education in Yerevan

14:58, 26 Sep 2018
Off

 

 

 

Umut Ali Özmen, the 16-year-old Turkish boy, who has been released from jail two months after he crossed the Armenian border, says “Armenia is a wonderful country, very beautiful and very clean.”

Speaking exclusively to Public Radio of Armenia, Umut said people here are very hospitable.

The boy, who is rather well-educated, crossed the Armenian border out of curiously.

Having seen Armenia from the other side of the border he had always been curious to see what was on the other bank of the river.

When grazing sheep he crossed the river and tried to step closer to see Armenia from the height of a hill. There he was spotted by border guards and was subsequently detained and handed over to law-enforcement bodies.

The teenager was released from jail on Tuesday. Later today he expects to get a document that will allow him to leave the country legally.

Because of absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, Georgia will be acting as mediator in the process. Tomorrow morning Umut and his father, who has also been in Armenia for a couple of days, will visit the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi, and will probably return home on Thursday.

After having spent a while in Armenia, Umut’s father says he would like his son to get medical education in Yerevan.

The boy says he will be leaving Armenia with warm feelings. He has even learnt some Armenian words and made friends during the two-month stay in Armenia.

Umut and his father say they would like to see the Armenian-Turkish border open and pledge to return to Armenia one day as tourists.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Henrikh Mkhitayan: Armenia’s “football ambassador” reportedly stripped of diplomatic passport

18:15, 26 Sep 2018

Armenia's mission in Syria to be "purely humanitarian"

17:34, 26 Sep 2018

Hollywood star Steven Seagal eyes Governor's seat in Russia’s Far East

16:17, 26 Sep 2018

World’s first global cross-sector coalition launches refugee self-reliance initiative

15:20, 26 Sep 2018

Artsakh Ombudsman resigns

13:57, 26 Sep 2018

Armenia, Iran leaders discuss energy cooperation, economic ties

12:52, 26 Sep 2018

Armenia releases Turkish boy who crossed border

11:39, 26 Sep 2018

Armenian FM briefs Co-Chairs on Baku's attempt to escalate the situation

10:43, 26 Sep 2018

Karabakh must not be a part of Azerbaijan, Armenia's PM tells UN General Assembly

09:56, 26 Sep 2018

Armenia's PM addresses UN General Assembly

09:21, 26 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Henrikh Mkhitayan: Armenia’s “football ambassador” reportedly stripped of diplomatic passport

Armenia's mission in Syria to be "purely humanitarian"

Hollywood star Steven Seagal eyes Governor's seat in Russia’s Far East

World’s first global cross-sector coalition launches refugee self-reliance initiative

Artsakh Ombudsman resigns

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia