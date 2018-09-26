Vilnius International School holds Armenian language day

Vilnius International School today market the European Day of Languages, which this year was dedicated to the Armenian language. The Embassy of Armenia through the active participation of this school’s pupil Vardan Mkrtchyan and Malvina Grigoryan, student of Vilnius International School of Management (ISM), supported the organization of the event.

Within the frames of the European Day of Languages introductory films on Armenian language and culture were displayed for various age groups of the school, games were organized for pre-school group children, cartoon screenings and rehearsals of Armenian dances and songs were arranged.