Vilnius International School holds Armenian language day

21:33, 26 Sep 2018
Off

Vilnius International School today market the European Day of Languages, which this year was dedicated to the Armenian language. The Embassy of Armenia through the active participation of this school’s pupil Vardan Mkrtchyan and Malvina Grigoryan, student of Vilnius International School of Management (ISM), supported the organization of the event.

Within the frames of the European Day of Languages introductory films on Armenian language and culture were displayed for various age groups of the school, games were organized for pre-school group children,  cartoon screenings and rehearsals of Armenian dances and songs were arranged.

The start of the event was declared by Rebecca Juras, Director of the School and Tigran Mkrtchyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania. In his address the Ambassador briefly touched upon the meaning of the day and presented some interesting facts about the creation of the Armenian alphabet and different phases of the development of Armenian language.

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

