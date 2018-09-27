Armenia, Russia FMs discuss cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed cooperation on international platforms, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting between the two top diplomats took place on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The parties discussed a number of pressing issues on the bilateral and regional agenda. Particular attention was paid to Russian-Armenian cooperation within international forums.