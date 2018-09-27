Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in NY, agree to continue dialogue

09:52, 27 Sep 2018
Off

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Ekmar Mammadyarov held a meeting in New York mediated by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk was present at the meeting.

Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to solving the Karabakh issue exceptionally in a peaceful way.

The parties exchanged views on the settlement of issue aimed at establishing peace in the region. The interlocutors agreed to continue the dialogue, including within the framework of the Co-Chairs’ forthcoming visit to the region.

