Armenian ready to expand humanitarian mission in Syria -FM

Armenia is ready to expand the humanitarian mission in Armenia to meet the urgent needs of the local Armenian community, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Staffan de Mistura, UN’s Special Envoy for Syria.

The interlocutors held a detailed discussion on the developments in Syria and exchanged views on the humanitarian situation and the possible steps aimed at its improvement.

Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia has repeatedly expressed its concern over the crisis in Syria and the security of our compatriots.

He noted that Armenia is ready to expand the humanitarian mission in Armenia to meet the urgent needs of the local Armenian community.