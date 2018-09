A team of doctors from several Fresno area hospitals will carry out a 2-week medical mission in Armenia, YourCentralValley.com reports.

They’ll travel thousands of miles to the country of Armenia bringing their expertise and thousands of dollars in equipment and supplies.

Medical Ministries International, a Fresno non-profit, collects medical supplies and ships them free of charge to hospitals and clinics throughout the world. In June they sent a 40-foot shipping crate of supplies to Armenia.