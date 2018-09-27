Google turns 20 today!

Twenty years ago, two Stanford Ph.D. students launched a new search engine with a bold mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

Though much has changed in the intervening years—including now offering Search in more than 150 languages and over 190 countries—Google is still dedicated to building products for everyone.

Today’s video Doodle takes a stroll down memory lane exploring popular searches all over the world throughout the last two decades.