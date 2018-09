Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Aghasi Mkrtchyan (born in 1999) has died of gunshot wounds at the defense positions of one of the military unites located in the northern direction, the Artsakh defense Ministry said in a statement.

The incident occurred under uncertain circumstances at 8.10 p.m. on September 26. Investigation into the details of the case is under way.

The Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.