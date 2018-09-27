Soldier posthumously honored by Artsakh President

President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree, posthumously awarding Aghasi Mkrtchyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh Republic state border, the President’s Press office reports.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said earlier today that private of the Defense Army Aghasi Mkrtchyan had been killed under unknown circumstances at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Spokesman for Artsakh President David Babayan later confirmed that the soldier had been killed as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side.