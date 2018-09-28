1000 Leaf Project seeks to document Armenia’s hundreds of edible plants

10:10, 28 Sep 2018
The 1000 Leaf Project aims to document Armenia’s hundreds of edible plants and mushrooms with help from local residents, the Smithsonian Magazine reports.

The 1000 Leaf Project was launched in 2016 as a citizen-driven website that allows anyone to register a wild plant, providing details on where they found it, how to harvest it and what recipes to try. What one person may not know, another can fill in—like a Wikipedia, of sorts, for Armenian wild plant foraging.

The authors seek to create a user-friendly database to help other foragers find caches of edible herbs. The idea came when a few years ago, Serda Ozbenian and two friends were hiking, searching for bezoar goats around southeast Armenia’s Smbataberd Fortress, when they noticed a patch of wild stinging nettle growing near the ruin’s entrance.

Stinging nettle is just one on the list of Armenia’s more than 3,600 wild plant species—a list that includes hundreds of edible varieties ranging from wild asparagus, mint and oregano to tart sea buckthorn and sweet mallow, an herb that formed the original basis for marshmallows.

The three friends, Ozbenian, Executive Director of the Earth Island Institute’s Armenian Environmental Network (AEN), Armine Sargsyan, AEN’s In-Country Director, and Lena Tachdjian, an environmental writer, were soon collaborating with colleagues and the American University of Armenia’s Acopian Center for the Environment (AUA), a group that promotes environmental conservation through research, to catalogue these edible species with help from the community.

The site also allows users to snap photos of unknown plants and mushrooms for the community to help identify, though the website specifically warns users “not [to] consume anything you cannot positively identify as safe.”

