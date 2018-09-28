Armenian PM, Russian President hold talks in Dushanbe

14:58, 28 Sep 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief conversation on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“He has just held a brief conversation with Pashinyan, and another one with Dodon,” Peskov said.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Putin did not discuss prospects for his visit to Armenia with Pashinyan. “They talked about other issues, the current ones,” Peskov explained.

