Armenia will be featured at 2019 Brazil Carnaval, the Armenian-Brazilian Cultural, Economic Forum informs.

Rosas de Ouro – one of the traditional samba schools in Brazil – has chosen Armenia as its topic for next year’s show.

The school’s 65-minute show dubbed “Viva, Hayastan!” will present Armenia’s history, culture and religion.

Representatives of Rosas de Ouro say it’s an honor for them to present a country with an unprecedented and important history and culture.