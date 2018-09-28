Art history professor Christina Maranci to speak on Armenian art, new book

11:26, 28 Sep 2018
Christina Maranci will give a lecture on her recently published book, “The Art of Armenia: An Introduction,” on Oct. 4, in which she will discuss the meaning and content of her book, as well as her own academic and creative processes, the Tufts University Press reports.

Maranci serves as chair of Tufts’ Art History department, as well as the Arthur H. Dadian and Ara T. Oztemel Professor of Armenian Art and Architecture. The talk is co-sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Tufts Armenian Club and the Darakjian Jafarian Chair in Armenian History at Tufts. “The Art of Armenia,” Maranci’s fourth book to date, seems to have been a long time coming.

As Maranci explains, the book is not intended to provide a comprehensive study of Armenian art but rather to give a solid overview of the region’s complicated cultural and artistic history.

“My book is a general study of Armenian art from the Paleolithic period to the early 18th century, [including] all media [and] all regions of historical Armenia,” Maranci told the Daily in an email.

This includes a range of artifacts, from Armenia’s famed illuminated manuscripts from the Middle Ages to the oldest shoe ever discovered.

