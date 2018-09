A 60 meter-long Armenian gata (sweet pastry) weighing 368 kg 800 g has won a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Yeremyan Projects Company organized tasting of the pastry next to the Swan Lake in downtown Yerevan.

After an 11 month-long preparatory work the gata was prepared by five cooks within two days.

It has been cooked in compliance with the traditional recipe, but nuts and dried fruit have been used to give the pastry a special flavor.