Co-Chairs caution Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs about the dangers of escalation

09:50, 28 Sep 2018
Off

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have cautioned the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan about the dangers of escalation and called on the parties to avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met separately and jointly with the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov, between 25 and 27 September on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The Ministers continued negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Co-Chairs and the Ministers discussed the situation in the region and sought clarification with respect to several recent statements and incidents of concern.

In a statement released following the meetings the mediators “expressed deep regret over the continuing and unnecessary loss of life.  They cautioned the Ministers about the dangers of escalation, called on the parties to engage constructively in a positive atmosphere, and to avoid inflammatory rhetoric.”

The Co-Chairs underscored that a comprehensive settlement will require compromises on all sides.

In this context, the Ministers confirmed the importance of taking measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions.  The Ministers agreed to meet again before the end of the year.

The Co-Chairs plan to visit the region in the near future and will then brief the OSCE Minsk Group and the Permanent Council on the status of negotiations.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Pashinyan, Aliyev have short conversation during CIS meeting

13:08, 28 Sep 2018

Armenia’s history and culture to be featured at 2019 Brazil Carnaval

12:56, 28 Sep 2018

Art history professor Christina Maranci to speak on Armenian art, new book

11:26, 28 Sep 2018

Tufenkian Foundation gives three new homes to Artsakh resettlers

10:18, 28 Sep 2018

1000 Leaf Project seeks to document Armenia’s hundreds of edible plants

10:10, 28 Sep 2018

MEP Eleni Theocharous is now an Honored citizen of Stepanakert

10:01, 28 Sep 2018

Turkish teen released by Armenia returns home

18:15, 27 Sep 2018

Soldier posthumously honored by Artsakh President

16:52, 27 Sep 2018

CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes

15:48, 27 Sep 2018

Armenian ready to expand humanitarian mission in Syria -FM

14:38, 27 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Pashinyan, Aliyev have short conversation during CIS meeting

Armenia’s history and culture to be featured at 2019 Brazil Carnaval

Art history professor Christina Maranci to speak on Armenian art, new book

Tufenkian Foundation gives three new homes to Artsakh resettlers

1000 Leaf Project seeks to document Armenia’s hundreds of edible plants

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia