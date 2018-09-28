Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to reinforce ceasefire

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to instruct the Defense Ministers to take steps to ease the tensions at the border and prevent incidents.

Speaking though Facebook live streaming, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has notified Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan about the decision.

“There is actually an agreement to take steps to prevent any incidents along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani troops.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev also reiterated their commitment to the negotiation process.

“We have actually agreed that the issue should be solved through negotiations,” he said.

“We have also agreed to establish communication, but have not agreed on the technical details, PM Pashinyan said. He added that an agreement has been reached to instruct the relevant agencies to work out a system of communication.