MEP Eleni Theocharous is now an Honored citizen of Stepanakert

A European Parliament delegation headed by Eleni Theocharous is on a visit to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic). At a meeting with President Bako sahakyan the parties discussed issues related to the cooperation with the European Parliament.

President Sahakyan stressed that establishing and deepening relations with Europe and its structures is among the priority directions of the Artsakh Republic foreign policy, acknowledging the committed and selfless work carried out by Eleni Theocharous and other friends of Artsakh.

For the charitable missions carried out in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic during the years of the Artsakh Liberation Struggle, as well as for defending the rights and legitimate interests of the Artsakh Republic citizens abroad, mayor of Stepanakert Souren Grigoryan handed over to the certificate of Honored citizen of Stepanakert to Eleni Theocharous.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy head Kaspar Karapetyan and other officials took part at the meeting.

At a meeting with Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, Eleni Theocharous was briefed on the experience of Artsakh in establishing international relations and cooperation with administrative units of different countries.

Masis Mayilian also stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in expanding the international cooperation of Artsakh, ensuring its involvement in international processes, and raising awareness about Artsakh. In this context, the sides exchanged views on the opportunities and prospects of establishing bilateral relations at different levels between Artsakh and Cyprus.

The delegation members expressed readiness to exert efforts for presenting the real picture of the situation in Artsakh and disseminating true information on the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict in Cyprus and in different European structures.