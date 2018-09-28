MEP Eleni Theocharous is now an Honored citizen of Stepanakert

10:01, 28 Sep 2018
Off

A European Parliament delegation headed by Eleni Theocharous is on a visit to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic). At a meeting with President Bako sahakyan the parties discussed issues related to the cooperation with the European Parliament.

President Sahakyan stressed that establishing and deepening relations with Europe and its structures is among the priority directions of the Artsakh Republic foreign policy, acknowledging the committed and selfless work carried out by Eleni Theocharous and other friends of Artsakh.

For the charitable missions carried out in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic during the years of the Artsakh Liberation Struggle, as well as for defending the rights and legitimate interests of the Artsakh Republic citizens abroad, mayor of Stepanakert Souren Grigoryan handed over to the certificate of Honored citizen of Stepanakert to Eleni Theocharous.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan, foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy head Kaspar Karapetyan and other officials took part at the meeting.

At  a meeting with Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, Eleni Theocharous was briefed on the experience of Artsakh in establishing international relations and cooperation with administrative units of different countries.

Masis Mayilian also stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in expanding the international cooperation of Artsakh, ensuring its involvement in international processes, and raising  awareness about Artsakh. In this context, the sides exchanged views on the opportunities and prospects of establishing bilateral relations at different levels between Artsakh and Cyprus.

The delegation members expressed readiness to exert efforts for presenting the real picture of the situation in Artsakh and disseminating true information on the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict in Cyprus and in different European structures.

 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Pashinyan, Aliyev have short conversation during CIS meeting

13:08, 28 Sep 2018

Armenia’s history and culture to be featured at 2019 Brazil Carnaval

12:56, 28 Sep 2018

Art history professor Christina Maranci to speak on Armenian art, new book

11:26, 28 Sep 2018

Tufenkian Foundation gives three new homes to Artsakh resettlers

10:18, 28 Sep 2018

1000 Leaf Project seeks to document Armenia’s hundreds of edible plants

10:10, 28 Sep 2018

Co-Chairs caution Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs about the dangers of escalation

09:50, 28 Sep 2018

Turkish teen released by Armenia returns home

18:15, 27 Sep 2018

Soldier posthumously honored by Artsakh President

16:52, 27 Sep 2018

CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes

15:48, 27 Sep 2018

Armenian ready to expand humanitarian mission in Syria -FM

14:38, 27 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Pashinyan, Aliyev have short conversation during CIS meeting

Armenia’s history and culture to be featured at 2019 Brazil Carnaval

Art history professor Christina Maranci to speak on Armenian art, new book

Tufenkian Foundation gives three new homes to Artsakh resettlers

1000 Leaf Project seeks to document Armenia’s hundreds of edible plants

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia