Plane comes down in Micronesia lagoon

15:50, 28 Sep 2018
Off
A passenger aircraft has come down in a lagoon off Chuuk International Airport in Micronesia after it missed the runway, airport officials say, the BBC reports.

The Air Niugini plane from Papua New Guinea was seen sitting in shallow water just off the coast.

Locals responded by approaching the plane in small vessels to help rescue the 36 passengers and 11 crew.

A hospital official told Reuters that four passengers were in a serious condition after the crash.

The aircraft was flying from the island of Pohnpei in Micronesia to Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, stopping at Micronesia’s Weno island on the way.

