USAID reaffirms continued support for Artsakh de-mining

16:24, 29 Sep 2018
Off

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia Brock Bierman has pledged before a Congressional panel, to continue funding for the HALO Trust’s de-mining of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reports.

“We want to thank Congressman Sherman for his strong legislative leadership on aid to Artsakh and also Assistant Administrator Bierman – a longtime friend of the Armenian American community – for sharing the Trump Administration’s continued commitment to de-mining Artsakh,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.  “We are seeing such strong bipartisan support for the U.S. aid to Artaskh because it represents an American success story – an effective investment in peace that saves lives and promotes stability.”

During his testimony, Bierman reported, “we are at about 97.6% completed the mission of de-mining in that particular area, and more than 125,000 people have benefited from the demining.  This has saved lives and prevents injuries and generates local jobs.  We will continue to look at humanitarian assistance in that particular region as it arises.”

House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe Chairman Dana Rohrabacher noted that de-mining is among the best projects that the U.S. can fund.  “To me [demining] is the most justified of all expenditures of foreign aid.”

In his remarks, Bierman pointed out, “I have met with the Armenian Diaspora and we have made a point of reaching out to them and talking about partnerships benefitting not only Armenia but the region.”

During Thursday’s hearing, Rep. Brad Sherman  noted that he will be submitting a “question for the record” asking the USAID to contact the Department of Treasury in support of a new U.S.-Armenia tax treaty “which will actually make money for the IRS instead of cost money, like everything else does.”

