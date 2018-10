Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to the French and Armenian peoples, as well as Charles Aznavour’s fans worldwide on the demise of the legendary singer.

“This is a huge loss for Armenia and France and all humanity, the “Prime Minister said through Facebook live streaming.

He described Aznavour as a man who created universal values.

Charles Aznavour, 94, died overnight at one of his homes in the southeast of France.