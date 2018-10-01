Armenia’s President hails Yerevan City Council elections

President Armen Sarkissin has congratulated all on conducting Yerevan City Council elections “in accordance with constitutional norms and principles.”

“This is the first step of New Armenia on the road towards a fundamental improvement of the electoral processes, which in turn might create an atmosphere of a greater public trust for the next elections,” the President said in a statement.

He hailed the stance of the competing political alliances and parties and that of the political forces which did not participate in the elections and accepted the results of the elections and congratulated the winning force.

“High percentage of votes places a great responsibility on the leadership of My Step political coalition, particularly on the future Mayor of Yerevan. The coalition of Prosperous Armenia and Lyus parties is also expected to work hard in the Council to ensure balance and diversity of opinions,” President Sarkissian added.

The statement comes after the Central Electoral commission announced the final election results. My Step bloc won 57 seats in the 65-seat Council. Prosperous Armenia Party and Luys bloc will hold 5 and 3 seats respectively.