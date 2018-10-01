Landmark cancer therapy wins Nobel prize

13:59, 01 Oct 2018
Off

Two scientists who discovered how to fight cancer using the body’s immune system have won the 2018 Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine, the BBC reports.

The work by James P Allison, from the US, and Tasuku Honjo, from Japan, has led to treatments for advanced, deadly skin cancer.

Immune checkpoint therapy has revolutionised cancer treatment, said the prize-giving Swedish Academy.

Experts say it has proved to be “strikingly effective”.

Allison, a professor at the University of Texas, and Honjo, a professor at Kyoto University, will share the Nobel prize sum of nine million Swedish kronor – about $1.01 million or 870,000 euros.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Soldier killed in Artsakh

18:43, 01 Oct 2018

Armenian community to have representative at Iraqi Kurdistan's Parliament

18:32, 01 Oct 2018

Macron on Aznavour demise: French people will share the mourning with Armenians

17:32, 01 Oct 2018

Armenia’s PM offers condolences over Charles Aznavour’s demise

17:15, 01 Oct 2018

Charles Aznavour dies aged 94

16:11, 01 Oct 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan still a doubt for Arsenal’s Azerbaijan trip

14:36, 01 Oct 2018

"EU National Institutes of Culture" Cluster to open in Armenia

12:50, 01 Oct 2018

Armenia's President hails Yerevan City Council elections

11:37, 01 Oct 2018

Tallinn celebrating Yerevan's 2800th anniversary

10:26, 01 Oct 2018

USAID reaffirms continued support for Artsakh de-mining

16:24, 29 Sep 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Soldier killed in Artsakh

Armenian community to have representative at Iraqi Kurdistan's Parliament

Macron on Aznavour demise: French people will share the mourning with Armenians

Armenia’s PM offers condolences over Charles Aznavour’s demise

Charles Aznavour dies aged 94

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia